All The Details On The New Next Generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The future of the automotive industry is at a turning point. As the world continues to make strides towards a low emission, electric vehicle-centric future, the technology behind these changes is evolving at an exponential rate. With every year that goes by, there are fewer and fewer reasons to choose a traditional combustion engine vehicle from their electrical and hybrid counterparts. In New Zealand, Kiwis are being further incentivised to purchase low emission vehicles through the government’s implementation of the Clean Car Discount.

The Next Generation Outlander 2022 recently landed on New Zealand shores, and the verdict is in – the reimagined midsize SUV has exceeded all expectations. It capitalised on all the features that fans of the Outlander have come to expect while adding additional features, performance and wrapping it up in a fresh, modern design package. While many were satisfied with Mitsubishi’s latest offering on their tent pole SUV, with the innovation seen in the previous Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, it was to be expected that people would wait with bated breath for the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2022 is set to be released early next year, so the wait is almost over. But don’t fear, we have some new details on what customers can expect from the revolutionary plug-in hybrid SUV.

More Powerful, More Efficient, and a Bigger Battery Capacity to Keep you on the Move.

The Next Generation Outlander PHEV takes what made its antecedent so special and continues to innovate on it. By taking advantage of Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control, the latest Outlander PHEV delivers punchy but controlled performance on the road while simultaneously increasing the vehicle’s driving range. Within this space, consumers have grown accustomed to small, gradual increments of improvement over time, but the next generation Outlanders PHEV technology is set to challenge these assumptions. The 45% increase in battery capacity brings the EV range up by 52% over the previous model, meaning that over 90% of New Zealanders using this as their daily driver can take full advantage of a fuel-free future. But don’t let this fact make you underestimate the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV’s ability to take you on an adventure as its combined range has also seen an incredible 50% increase.

With the increase in performance, efficiency and range, the latest PHEV from Mitsubishi is hard to fault – and Mitsubishi has recognised that they have a winner on their hands as they have extended the line up to three different models to suit a wide range of potential customers.

The Next Generation Outlander LS

$59,990 + ORC

The Outlander PHEV LS is a 5 seater model featuring a fabric interior. The reimagined SUV’s smart PHEV technology sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and has front and rear parking sensors to help navigate tight spaces. The wireless Apple Carplay, embedded Satellite Navigation and dual-zone climate control make for a comfortable driving experience.

Never to compromise on safety, Mitsubishi has also included Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and a 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display.

The Next Generation Outlander XLS

$66,990 + ORC

The XLS model variant includes all the features of the LS as well as additional upgrades. These include 7 seats donned in a synthetic leather interior and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior includes extra conveniences and comforts including wireless smartphone charging, triple-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Next Generation Outlander VRX

$72,990 + ORC

The ultimate next-generation Outlander PHEV is the VRX model. While it includes all the features of the LS and XLS models, it takes everything a step further. It boasts a leather-appointed interior and a BOSE sound system that is sure to satisfy any audiophile. It puts the driver in full control with a 10.8-inch heads-up display equipped with a multi around view monitor, kick/power tailgate, adaptive LED headlights and a Power Panoramic Sunroof.

Even More Reasons To Choose the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2022

This year, the New Zealand government introduced a scheme known as the Clean Car Discount. This is a cash rebate on all new electric, hybrid and low emission vehicles. It is part of New Zealand’s commitment to lowering our country’s carbon footprint. The next-generation Outlander PHEV is eligible for the Clean Car Discount, with a rebate of $5,750.

If this isn’t enough, the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is covered by one of the most extensive warranties in the industry- the Diamond Advantage Warranty. This is a 10 year or 160,000km comprehensive warranty on the vehicle’s powertrain – covering all the major internal mechanical components that comprise the engine, gearbox, transfer box and differentials. In addition to this, the PHEV also includes an 8 year or 160,000km battery warranty.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is waiting in anticipation for the arrival of the latest Outlander PHEV and will continue to update our patient customers as soon as we know the exact date it will be released. What we know for certain is that with global supply chain delays and semiconductor shortages, chances are the supply for the Outlander PHEV is unlikely to meet the demand. Avoid disappointment by visiting our website’s Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV page to send us an enquiry about pre-ordering and securing your vehicle today.

