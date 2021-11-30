The Seafood Collective Opens New Home In Mission Bay

Press Release – The Seafood Collective

Since establishing themselves in Mt Eden, the Seafood Collective team have been serving up delicious fish and chips, fresh fish and other creations for over 3 years all for the love of seafood.

They are now opening a brand new location in Mission Bay, just in time for the warmer weather! “Eating fish and chips on the beach with friends and family is part of our kiwi heritage, so it’s only natural we found a new home at Mission Bay” – Ben Frewin, Owner

“At the Seafood Collective we wanted to create a beautiful friendly space where friends and families from all walks of life can come and enjoy the bounty that New Zealand’s seafood has to offer.

We are passionate about New Zealand seafood and making sure it’s available for generations to come. All our fresh seafood is locally sourced and cooked fresh to order. We believe that’s what makes our fish and chips so irresistible, even our oil is sourced here from NZ. We are locally owned and like to be active members in our local communities.

Our restaurants are fresh and newly designed spaces – where you, your family and friends can come and enjoy delicious fish, chips and a variety of seafood together or take away and enjoy on the beach.

Other than fresh and tasty fish and chips, we also have delicious tacos, bao buns and burgers all created with a seafood twist. We also have beer and wine to match our glorious seafood dishes.

To celebrate our grand opening, we’ll be giving away 100 FREE FISH AND CHIPS on Friday the 17th of December from 11am till sold out. Follow us on social for all the delicious details!

We have 3 other great locations, Mt Eden, Tauranga Crossing and Papamoa. Stay updated with us on Facebook/Instagram @theseafoodcollective.

The Seafood Collective

55 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland

www.theseafoodcollective.co.nz

