The All Blacks Experience Is Turning One!

Very special birthday celebrations will soon be underway for a one-of-a-kind tourism attraction celebrating our rugby Teams in Black.

The All Blacks Experience was launched in December 2020 after almost a decade of planning and construction.

The fully guided, state-of-the-art, interactive tour in the heart of SkyCity in Auckland showcases the successes, history and culture of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams.

Over the past year, the All Blacks Experience has hosted more than 1500 tours, personalised more than 700 rugby jerseys, and hosted more than 50 high profile events.

There have been more than 30 appearances by current or former players, more than 80 tours led by current and former players, 19 winning sprigs screwed into the Legacy Wall and four trophies on display.

Player guided tours, held over the school holiday periods, have been particularly popular with kids and adults alike, providing fans the opportunity to spend time with their rugby heroes and get some additional behind the scenes insight into what it takes to make, shape and be an All Black.

To mark the one-year milestone the All Blacks Experience team is planning a week of celebration, including giveaways, prizes and birthday shout outs from some famous faces.

The All Blacks Experience General Manager Phil McGowan says he has enjoyed seeing all demographics of people fall in love with the tour, learn what it means to wear the black jersey and feel intense emotion at seeing the haka.

“I love seeing our manuhiri feel the pride, feel the fear and feel the anticipation of stepping out onto the field.

“This game is so closely tied to our national identity, so even those who aren’t avid rugby fans can relate closely to the history, culture and people who have made the All Blacks and Black Ferns the success stories they are.”

The innovation and technology used in the experience provide a full sensory, interactive, and immersive outing. It is the only rugby attraction of its kind in Aotearoa and the only official All Blacks attraction in the world.

McGowan says while the past year has been a roller-coaster for the tourism industry, he has been heartened to see so much domestic support.

“I’m very proud of my team for the hard work they put in every day and grateful to everyone who has visited us and supported the mahi we do.”

The team is now looking forward to welcoming back visitors from around the country, revelling in all the excitement of the Rugby World Cup 2021 (played in 2022) and the safe opening of international borders.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Transformation Officer and All Blacks Experience Board member Nicki Nicol says,

“The All Blacks Experience has become a source of pride for New Zealand Rugby for the way it represents our sport, and for the way it tells the story of our game and our Teams in Black.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many New Zealanders enjoy the experience over the past year, and as our borders open we can’t wait to share the experience with our international visitors.”

