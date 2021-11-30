Pic’s Peanut Butter Limited Edition Space Explorer Labels Inspire The Inner Child In All Of Us

Press Release – Pic’s Peanut Butter

Fancy a trip to space? Pics latest limited edition labelled jars mean that you only need to go as far as your pantry to experience the galaxy! 30 November 2009 marked Aotearoas first foray into space with the launch of Rocketlabs tea-1 …



Fancy a trip to space? Pic’s latest limited edition labelled jars mean that you only need to go as far as your pantry to experience the galaxy! 30 November 2009 marked Aotearoa’s first foray into space with the launch of Rocketlab’s Ātea-1 rocket. We were in awe, because just like Pic making peanut butter in a concrete mixer, it was an example of Kiwis doing really awesome things.

The labels on the special ‘Best Peanut Butter in the Galaxy’ jars glow in the dark! There will be only 100,000 jars available around Aotearoa with supplies expected to last until the end of 2021. That means that this Christmas you can give the gift of New Zealand-made tasty excitement that’ll spark the inner child in all of us.

“I’ve always imagined our peanut butter as a spacecraft galley staple,” says Pic’s Peanut Butter founder and owner Pic Picot, “and I had that in mind when I came up with our peanut butter slugs.

“For those of us who are still Earth based, the new glow in the dark labels mean you’ll never have trouble finding a midnight snack while you’re star gazing and imagining your next adventure. Meanwhile I’ll keep dreaming about how to get some of our peanut butter into space!”

To coincide with the limited-edition labels, Pic’s Peanut Butter is running a competition on its website at http://www.picspeanutbutter.com/. Prospective Pic’s Astro-Nuts can ‘apply for the space programme’ to enter into the draw to win their very own Pic’s rocket prototype containing a star-bound jar of peanut butter, as well as the opportunity to make their mark in space by naming their own star!

“Pic’s has not yet become a staple in the spacecraft galley, but with so many people popping out to space for the afternoon, we want your help to change this!” says Pic.

“Someone out there will know somebody whose cousin is a software billionaire or whose aunty is an astronaut. Help us find that somebody. We need to know where they live so we can send them their supplies.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url