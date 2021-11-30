NZNO Protests Cancelled After DHBs Agree To Pre-Christmas Pay Outs

Press Release – NZNO

Member-led protest action by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) at three district health board (DHB) head offices, planned for today, has been called off.

The protest action at the corporate offices of Canterbury, West Coast and Waikato DHBs was initiated by NZNO members angry that the DHBs had not met agreed timeframes for paying wage increases negotiated in the recent NZNO/DHB MECA negotiations, which concluded on 15 October.

Until the protest action was threatened, these three DHBs had not even responded to requests from NZNO that timeframes for payment be provided now that the six-week deadline had passed.

NZNO Industrial Adviser David Wait said he was pleased the DHBs had now agreed to pay before Christmas as was requested.

“This delay was just one more blow to our DHB members who, alongside all nursing staff in all nursing sectors, have proven their value and dedication over and over again on the frontline.”

He also said he was proud of NZNO members who collectively instigated and actively organised the protests.

“This is just one more testament to the power of member action and delegate leadership. Our MECA campaign motto was, ‘Together we are stronger’ and that has certainly proven to be the case.”

