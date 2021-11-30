MG Motor Reveals Exciting New Initiatives As It Accelerates Together With New Zealand Towards 2022

Press Release – MG Motors

MG Motor has unveiled a range of ambitious future goals for the rapidly growing brand, including an all-new warranty offering, new drive-away pricing strategy, a new major sports partnership as well as announcement of dealer-driven community engagement initiatives.

“MG Motor has worked very hard in Australia over the last two years to build its customer base from the ground up, and now it’s New Zealand’s turn to benefit,” said the CEO of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, Peter Ciao.

“We are confident we can offer a solid foundation on which to build a new roadmap for success. I look forward to offering MG’s best-in-class offerings and award-winning cars to Kiwi motorists.”

The new Seven-Year Trifecta: Warranty, Roadside and WoF

The cornerstone of the increased focus on New Zealand is the introduction of a new extended warranty and roadside assistance package, increasing the term from five to seven years.

The programme will also feature the addition of warrant-of-fitness to the package, available across the same seven-year timeframe.

“From December 1, all new MG models available for sale in New Zealand will feature the new seven-year initiative as standard,” said Mr Ciao.

“This provides enhanced surety for all new MG buyers and is transferable from one owner to the next.”

Introduction of Driveaway Pricing

Also commencing on December 1, all MG vehicles will be advertised with drive-away pricing across the country, meaning the price displayed is the final price a customer will pay.

MG will give Kiwis an opportunity to buy a brand new vehicle, complete with seven years warranty, with seven years warrant of fitness and with seven years roadside assistance, all for one drive-away price at every one of the 14 MG dealerships around New Zealand.

“We want to challenge the notion that a second-hand vehicle is the only option for buyers looking for an affordable car,” said Mr Ciao. “Drive-away pricing adds a new level of transparency and makes the buying process very straightforward,”

From the feature-packed MG3 and ZST, through to the capable and stylish HS range, right through to the future of electric motoring, the ZS EV and the HS PHEV, MG’s drive-away pricing offers peace of mind to new car buyers.

New community engagement and new naming rights partnership with netball champions

“MG Motor has an expanding presence throughout New Zealand, and dealer-driven partnerships are the best way for us to become a part of Kiwi communities,” said Mr Ciao.

“We want to engage at a grassroots level and we will be supporting our dealer partners as they nurture these relationships.”

Complementary to locally based sponsorships is the major announcement that the marque will become the new naming rights partner for netball’s ANZ Premiership Champions.

“I would like to welcome the MG Mystics to the MG family and wish them every success for the coming season,” said Mr Ciao.

“We are excited to stand alongside such a champion organisation as they defend their crown in 2022 and beyond.”

A fleet of MGs will transport the team around New Zealand in safety and style, meeting the fans who follow and participate in the country’s most popular female sport.

MG: Accelerating Together

“These announcements signify the beginning of the next stage of the MG Motor journey in New Zealand,” said Mr Ciao.

“A brand new MG offers peace of mind, especially when compared with buying a used car: you’re the first owner and know the full vehicle history, new MGs are safer and more fuel efficient, they offer better technology and they are now available with a seven-years warranty plus seven-years roadside assistance and seven-years warrant of fitness.

“MG is committed to New Zealand, and we look forward to welcoming many more Kiwis to the MG family.”

MG New Zealand

MG offers a variety of traditional and new energy vehicles in the New Zealand market through 14 dealer locations nationwide.

