Liz MacPherson Appointed As Deputy Privacy Commissioner To Manage Transition

Press Release – Office of the Privacy Commissioner

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz MacPherson as Deputy Privacy Commissioner, while the recruitment for his replacement takes place.

This is the first time that a Deputy Privacy Commissioner has been appointed. As a statutory appointment, Ms MacPherson will be able to fulfill all the functions of the Privacy Commissioner, in the absence of a Privacy Commissioner. The fixed-term appointment is necessary to ensure the maintenance of delegations and the smooth operation of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner while the recruitment process takes place.

Ms MacPherson has had a long career in public service, including a six-year term as Government Statistician and New Zealand’s first Chief Data Steward. She has held the position of Assistant Commissioner – Policy and Operations and Chief Operating Officer at the Office of the Privacy Commissioner since April 2020.

In congratulating Ms MacPherson on her appointment to the fixed-term Deputy Commissioner role, outgoing Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said, “Ms MacPherson is an excellent appointment for this position. I am very pleased that this will ensure a seamless transition and ongoing stability for the vital work of the Office, while recruitment for my replacement takes place.”

Ms MacPherson will remain in the fixed-term role for a period of up to 12 months.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url