Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop: NOW OPEN!

In an effort to open the Fair in a different way after postponing until 2022, the Kāpiti Food Fair Co-owners, Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg are pleased to announce a special 2021 Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop in time for Christmas which is live for a limited time on the Fair’s website.

“We’re thrilled to open this page up to the public. We put it in place last week so anyone in New Zealand can shop ‘til they drop with our vendors,” shared Helene Judge. “This means anyone and everyone, from all around New Zealand, and even the world for that matter, has a chance to check out what was to be on offer from 2021 Vendors at the Fair this year.”

“Since communicating the decision to postpone and reschedule the Kāpiti Food Fair to Sat 3 Dec 2022, it’s been all go with a huge amount of mahi behind the scenes to reposition this major event from 2021 to 2022,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg. “However, we are pleased to say we are getting there.”

The Vendor Shop has something on offer for everyone. The team behind the Fair feel confident that even the most discerning shoppers will be sure to find a special or unique gift for everyone on their list. You will find the 2021 Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop here: https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/vendor%20list?src=nav

Looking ahead to 2022, the team is also excited to announce the move to being a fully online ticketed event, with early bird pricing now open for those who want to secure their tickets ahead of time. This is perfect for those who want to give the gift of the Kāpiti Food Fair to the gourmet foodie in their life as a Christmas prezzy >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

“Covid has certainly turned the world upside down and inside out. Working within the events industry has certainly posed many challenges for the Fair,” shared Helene. It is time for us to take the leap to being a fully online ticketed event so we can better understand visitor attendance and to enhance our logistics at gate entry. This will include verifying vaccine passes from 2022 for visitors, vendors, entertainers, volunteers and crew – no one is sadly immune from Covid. Our intention is to set-up a ticket office at the Fair so we can issue tickets on the day to anyone who has not bought their ticket online before the Fair. Current early bird pricing will increase at a date still to be decided in 2022 and tickets at the gate will be more expensive than going online.

“Please start spreading the word to your whānau, friends and colleagues. Our 2021 Vendors were going to be amazing so that is why we have packaged them up for your online convenience,” said Jeanine. “We can’t wait to see you all in 2022 on Sat 3 December in person to celebrate the Kāpiti way!”

If you are still on the fence about being vaccinated, please do it for you, your whānau, your community – and if you are fully dosed up, please help someone else to get protected – and don’t forget your booster when you are eligible, ka pai!

