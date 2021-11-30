Improvements To Gross Domestic Product September 2021 Quarter – Methods Paper

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

This page provides technical users with information about upcoming changes to data and methods applied to the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: September 2021 quarter (scheduled for 16 December 2021). It provides an early indication of …This page provides technical users with information about upcoming changes to data and methods applied to the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: September 2021 quarter (scheduled for 16 December 2021). It provides an early indication of the impact of incorporating detailed data from the balanced annual national accounts on our volume estimates of annual economic growth.

Introduction

In the September 2021 quarter release of gross domestic product (GDP), Stats NZ will incorporate a range of updates to our statistics on quarterly and annual economic growth. The updates will be the result of incorporating:

Visit our website to read this methods paper:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url