SkyCity Outlines New Year’s Eve Plans

Press Release – SKYCITY

Over the past several months, SkyCity Auckland, Auckland Unlimited, Auckland Council and New Zealand Police have been working closely on a way to deliver a New Years Eve event with the health and safety of Kiwis front of mind. All parties have agreed …

Over the past several months, SkyCity Auckland, Auckland Unlimited, Auckland Council and New Zealand Police have been working closely on a way to deliver a New Year’s Eve event with the health and safety of Kiwis front of mind.

All parties have agreed that under the Government’s new COVID-19 Protection Framework, SkyCity’s traditional New Year’s Eve Fireworks event cannot proceed.

It is the group’s understanding that while Auckland is in the Red setting of the new framework the event cannot go ahead. In Orange and Green the SkyCity fireworks would require a CVC checking system to proceed. However, due to the location of the event, and the thousands of spectators it attracts each year, this is not viable.

We appreciate this will come as a disappointment to some, but the priority is keeping everybody safe.

The Sky Tower will still take part in a New Year’s Eve light show including the Auckland Harbour Bridge in partnership with Auckland Council, Vector Lights and MORE FM which Aucklanders can view from wherever they are and the rest of the country can follow live online.

For more details go to www.skycityauckland.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url