It will be all go for Auckland business under the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework with government recognising the hardship of more than 100 days of lockdown, with a transition support payment and the continuation of the cash flow loan, mental health and business support and restructuring schemes.

“Business will welcome the one off higher additional transition payment, but the damage has been done,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett

“Government’s support is appreciated – and needed. The red light gives business the green light to open and pull out all the stops to try and fix some of the harm to their finances and futures from more than three months locked out in just three weeks.”

