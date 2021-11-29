Business Scoop
Employment Indicators: October 2021

November 29, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the October 2021 month (compared with September 2021 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.1 percent (2,368 jobs) to 2.28 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 0.8 percent (891 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.8 percent (3,452 jobs)
  • service industries – no significant movement.

