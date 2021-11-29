Air New Zealand Supports Sustainably Endorsed Tourism Businesses In New Zealand

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has today announced it will move to sell only activities and attractions awarded a Qualmark endorsement for their commitment to quality, safety and sustainability from 31 March 2022.

The airline’s dedicated website, developed in partnership with Bookme, currently promotes over 465 Qualmark-endorsed New Zealand visitor activities with the ambition to increase that number as more businesses achieve a Qualmark award.

To become a Qualmark-awarded activity, businesses are assessed on four key criteria: economic, social and people, environment and culture, and health and safety. Following the evaluation, a Qualmark business will receive a Bronze, Silver or Gold award based on their performance under the Sustainable Tourism Business Award Criteria.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the pandemic has accelerated the airline’s commitment to becoming more sustainable and we are committed to supporting businesses that share the same goals.

“Aotearoa has a lot to show off to the world including our stunning landscapes and wildlife – it’s what we are known for and it’s our responsibility to look after it.

“That’s also why we’re committed to supporting New Zealand operators who are contributing to Aotearoa becoming a world-class sustainable visitor destination. This is not just about Air New Zealand – it’s about future-proofing our key export and tourism industries from impacts ofclimatechange we are seeing every day.”

General Manager Qualmark Steven Dixon welcomes Air New Zealand’s commitment to showcasing the best of New Zealand’s tourism experiences.

“Qualmark endorsed businesses have demonstrated a commitment to providing quality experiences to their guests, providing a valuable assurance to consumers. This includes actions by the business to consider and address their impact on the environment and the communities they operate in – something consumers are increasingly looking for.”

RealNZ Chief Conservation Officer Paul Norris says the company’s vision is to become a conservation business enabled by tourism.

“We’re proud to be a Qualmark endorsed organization and are incredibly supportive of Air New Zealand’s announcement as it will encourage more New Zealand tourism businesses to turn their focus to becoming sustainably endorsed.”

