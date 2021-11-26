Nominations Sought For New Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan Advisory Group

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking nominations for members of a new advisory group to support implementation of Aotearoa’s first area specific fisheries plan – the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

Director of fisheries management Emma Taylor says the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is a key action in the Government’s strategy to restore the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf, Revitalising the Gulf – Government Action on the Sea Change Plan, released in June.

“We know there is increasing pressure from marine and land-based activities and Revitalising the Gulf sets a roadmap of actions to protect it for future generations to enjoy.

“The new Advisory Group will provide input and advice to support finalising our country’s first area specific fisheries plan. They’ll also monitor the plan’s implementation and evaluate its success.

“Members of the Advisory Group will represent the various interests in the Hauraki Gulf including customary, recreational, and commercial fishing interests, along with environmental and regional interests.

“We’re asking for people to nominate suitable candidates who have expertise and knowledge in either fisheries management or ecosystem-based fisheries processes and planning.

“We’re also asking for expressions of interest for the role of chair of the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan Advisory Group.

“Members of the new Group will contribute to the development of fisheries management solutions and research priorities for the Hauraki Gulf. Their previous fisheries knowledge and expertise will support important fisheries management decisions.”

Administered by Fisheries New Zealand, the Group will meet monthly for the first 3 months, and then approximately 4 times per year for the remainder of their 3-year term.

If you know anyone suited to being a member of the new Advisory Group, or you think this role is for you, information and how to make a nomination is available [PDF, 555 KB]

Nominations are now open until Friday 17 December 2021. Decisions on the successful members and Chair of the Group will be made in the new year and announced in late-February 2022.

Background information

In June, the Government launched its strategy in response to the Sea Change – Tai Timu Tai Pari – Hauraki Gulf Marine Spatial Plan: Revitalising the Gulf – Government Action on the Sea Change Plan

The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is a key action in the Government’s strategy to revitalise the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf.

Fisheries actions in Revitalising the Gulf include:

New Zealand’s first area specific fisheries plan

a framework for fisheries indicators and monitoring

establishing an advisory group to support the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan will focus on:

healthy, functioning aquatic environments that support sustainable fisheries

fish stocks at levels which meet the needs of treaty partners and stakeholders

inclusive and integrated regional participation in governance of fisheries

