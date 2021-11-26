HealthPost Awarded Judges’ Commendation For The Restoring Nature Category In The 2021 Sustainable Business Awards

Press Release – HealthPost

HealthPost is excited to announce that we were awarded the Judges Commendation for the Restoring Nature category at last nights online 2021 Sustainable Business Awards. We were in impressive company last night. There is so much trail-blazing …

HealthPost is excited to announce that we were awarded the Judges’ Commendation for the Restoring Nature category at last night’s online 2021 Sustainable Business Awards.

“We were in impressive company last night. There is so much trail-blazing in Aotearoa by values-based organisations, and we’re truly honoured to be recognised as delivering on our vision to have a lasting, positive impact on the wellbeing of people and the planet,” says Lucy Butler, HealthPost Director and Sustainability Lead.

Congratulations to all businesses for committing to achieving sustainable change and thank you to the Sustainable Business Network for your fantastic support and inspiration for businesses like ours on this sustainability journey.

As a finalist in both the Restoring Nature and Social Impactor categories of this year’s Sustainable Business Awards, HealthPost was amongst inspiring company last night – including our brand partners and fellow finalists AWWA and Chia Sisters. Congratulations to Chia Sisters for taking home the Climate Action Leader Award.

Since HealthPost started in 1988, our ethical values have been at the heart of the way we do business. As a large employer based in a small community, we’re naturally connected to the impact of our decision-making on those around us.

“Taking care of our planet and its people leads every decision we make – from the criteria we use to assess the brands we choose to partner with, to the important information we share openly with our customers and our everyday business choices. We’re committed to tackling systemic sustainability issues by working within our local community and with our key suppliers and partners.”

HealthPost recently achieved Zero Carbon certification and is an accredited Walk Ethical and Living Wage employer.

“Thanks to Ekos we’re now Zero Carbon certified, having offset all of our carbon emissions through local indigenous forest credits – including our own permanent carbon sink that we purchased, registered, and enhanced with additional native plantings. It’s a much bigger commitment of funds than if we were to offset our emissions through other projects, but there’s a stronger sense of connection, as all of these projects are enhancing biodiversity in the top of the South Island.”

HealthPost also commits hundreds of volunteer hours and a minimum of $100,000 every year to help restore, monitor, and protect the local environment in the internationally significant Onetahua Farewell Spit and Wharariki areas.

“So far, we have planted over 13,000 native plants and built a predator-proof fence around our Wharariki Ecosanctuary at Cape Farewell. In partnership with local iwi group Manawhenua ki Mohua, Department of Conservation, and supporting community volunteers, our HealthPost Nature Trust has also created the Te Whare Whakatā field station at Farewell Spit for conservation projects and to assist Project Jonah with whale strandings that occur along the spit. Plans are now underway to reintroduce fluttering shearwater and other native seabirds to the cosanctuary this summer, which we’re excited about,” says Lucy.

Achievements on HealthPost’s sustainability journey so far include:

Established the charitable HealthPost Nature Trust to work in partnership with the Department of Conservation and local iwi group Manawhenua ki Mohua

Founding partner of the Onetahua Restoration Project with Manawhenua ki Mohua and Tasman Environmental Trust, with support from Predator Free 2050

Planted over 13,000 native trees to help restore biodiversity in our local environment

Created the 3Ha Wharariki Ecosanctuary at Cape Farewell, Golden Bay

Built a predator-proof fence to enable translocation of fluttering shearwater this summer

Established Te Whare Whakatā field station at Farewell Spit for conservation and research

Working with Project Jonah to help rescue stranded whales

Zero Carbon certified through Ekos; unavoidable emissions offset into government accredited local indigenous forest projects

Partially solar powered with 72 photovoltaic solar panels

We use eco courier packaging, recycle, and are reducing our waste

Certified Living Wage and Walk Ethical employer

We only stock products that meet naturopath approved strict ingredient standards

We empower people to make choices that align with their ethical values

“Being values-led has enabled us to attract and attain a loyal and talented team. This flows through to the depth of knowledge, experience and service that we can offer our customers,” says Lucy.

Going forward, HealthPost’s sustainability priorities are now to address its environmental impacts around waste and carbon minimisation and to continue raising the ethical bar in natural products.

“We’re actively working with suppliers to encourage and support more sustainable packaging options, as this is a big issue in our industry. We’re committed to continuing our sustainability journey and making improvements. And it feels great knowing that we’re working with partners, customers and a team united by a genuine purpose.”

Thank you to the Sustainable Business Network and to our community of customers, team and partners for your support and inspiration for businesses like ours on our shared sustainability journey. And congratulations to all the award entrants, finalists, and winners this year, and to all businesses in Aotearoa who are committed to achieving sustainable change.

About HealthPost

HealthPost is New Zealand’s largest natural health and wellness online retailer with over 5,500 products from over 300 different brands. Founded in 1988 by the Butler family, the company has grown to around 100 employees and is the largest employer in Collingwood, Golden Bay.

In 2017, the company established the HealthPost Nature Trust be a significant funder and driving force for restoration efforts that enhance biodiversity in the Farewell Spit, Wharariki, and surrounding areas and allow threatened species to flourish. The key focus of the Trust is to help reintroduce native species and plantings in this internationally recognised area significant for its wetlands, stunning natural landscapes, and habitats for vulnerable wildlife.

HealthPost commits a minimum of $100,000 every year from operating profits to the Nature Trust.

Learn more at: https://www.healthpost.co.nz/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url