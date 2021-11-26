Consultation Opens For Registration Of Forestry Advisers And Log Traders

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Key players in the forestry industry are encouraged to have their say on the design of a new registration system for log traders and forestry advisors with consultation opening today.

Legislation introduced in 2020 aims to raise professional standards across the forestry supply chain by requiring forestry advisers and log traders to register.

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service’s Director Forestry and Land Management Oliver Hendrickson says the system will provide assurances for anyone dealing with registered forestry advisers that they are receiving expert and impartial advice from people with the right knowledge and experience.

“These changes will also support a more open marketplace for the large number of new forest owners bringing their timber to the market for the first time. They also increase investor confidence in commercial forestry, support long term investment, and meet the broader objectives for land management and climate change.

“We want to ensure the registration system is fit for purpose, practical, and effective which is why we are consulting on its design.

Oliver Hendrickson says the forestry and wood processing sector makes an important contribution to the economy, communities, and the environment.

“These are key aspects of Fit for a Better World, our roadmap for the Food and Fibre sector to drive New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19.

“Ensuring we have an effective registration system for log traders and forestry advisers will help provide ongoing confidence, openness and certainty across the sector.”

Consultation is open from 26 November through until 17 January 2022.

Find out more about the consultation and have your say at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/registration-for-log-traders-and-forestry-advisers

