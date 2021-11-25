New Range Of Beauty And Wellness Nutritional Supplements To Launch In Vietnam

Press Release – Pamu

Ho Chi Minh City, 22 November 2021: An exciting new range of New Zealand made, premium nutritional supplements are soon to appear on shelves in Viet Nam after a distribution deal between Pāmu Foods, and local partner, Ciels.

The deal will see the range available in luxury gourmet shops, premium healthcare product stores, and fine dining restaurants. The supplement range will focus on both the beauty and health & wellness categories, which are picked to recover quickly as the Vietnamese economy rebounds from Covid 19 impacts.

The supplement range will contain Pāmu Deer Milk as the main active ingredient, which is proven to have exceptional taste properties, and proven efficacy in beauty and wellness applications. Pāmu Deer Milk will be supported by other New Zealand natural ingredients including berries and Mānuka honey.

“Pāmu are delighted to have found a partner like Ciels who share our passion for product innovation and creating products which focus on improving consumers health and wellbeing. To formalize this partnership after what has been such a turbulent 18 months is extremely satisfying and we look forward to offering a truly unique product to Vietnam consumers, Pāmu Chief Executive Steve Carden said.

Pāmu Deer Milk has won multiple accolades, including food and innovation awards and was selected to feature on the menu at the prestigious Asia Top 50 Restaurant awards in Macau. The ingredient has also been commercialised in a skincare range sold in South Korea.

State owned Pāmu is New Zealand’s largest farming entity, and produces premium milk, wool and meat for the New Zealand and global market.

Mr Carden says the company farms in a way that places the wellbeing of animals, people and the environment front and centre.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) Trade Commissioner and Consul-General to Viet Nam, Joe Nelson, said “New Zealand is a trusted provider of safe, high-quality and sustainably-produced food ingredients and Pāmu are a leading example of why New Zealand food businesses are regarded so highly. More than ever the Vietnamese people are looking to enhance their lifestyles with products that are healthy, nutritious and safe and we are proud to support Pāmu and Ciels as they look to fulfil the desires of Vietnamese consumers with the launch of their innovative health and wellness products.”

New Zealand Ambassador to Viet Nam, H.E. Tredene Dobson, stated: “Despite COVID-19 and all of the difficulties posed by the pandemic, I am delighted that trade between New Zealand and Viet Nam has continued to grow. We have seen that with strong supply chains and through excellent relationships between New Zealand exporters and their Vietnamese partners, like the partnership between Ciels and Pāmu that we are celebrating today, we are able to ensure Viet Nam consumers have access to the safe, innovative and high-quality products that New Zealand is famous for.”

Mrs. Tran Thu Huyen, Ciels Managing Director says the company is committed to providing the best healthcare products to optimize the quality of life and the development of the Vietnamese people.

A virtual signing ceremony to make the deal official will be held between New Zealand and Vietnamese representatives. The signing ceremony was witnessed by New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Tredene Dobson and New Zealand Consul- General and Trade Commissioner, H.E. Joe Nelson.

Pāmu will start exporting the range in early 2022, with a product launch scheduled in March 2022.

Pāmu is the Māori word ‘to farm’ and reflects the deep connection New Zealanders have with the land, born from respect, and a genuine desire to protect and enhance the environments in which the company works.

Ciels Group specialize in distribution of premium products in Viet Nam. Ciels are a subsidiary of Tuta Group who own and manage a broad range of assets in the telecommunications and hospitality sectors.

