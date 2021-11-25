Imports Continue To Ramp Up As End Of Year Approaches

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The monthly value of goods imports in October 2021 rose $1.4 billion (26 percent) from October 2020, to $6.6 billion, Stats NZ said today.

This increase was led by rises in mechanical machinery and equipment, such as turbo jets and laptops, up $279 million, and vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $239 million.

“These rises reflect both a rebound from the low import values in 2020, and an ongoing increase in the quantity and value of imports,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

