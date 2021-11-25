Business Scoop
Crockers/Tony Alexander Final Investor Insight For 2021 – November 2021

November 25, 2021PressRelease

Here is the final Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight for 2021 – November 2021 Key points of interest from this months survey include the following: Rising mortgage rates have yet to alter buying and selling intentions, and debt repayment …

Here is the final Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight for 2021 – November 2021

Key points of interest from this month’s survey include the following:

· Rising mortgage rates have yet to alter buying and selling intentions, and debt repayment is not being accelerated.

· However, more investors are looking to fix their interest rates for longer periods.

· One-quarter of investors planning a purchase will develop a property(s) themselves.

In this month’s survey they received 515 responses.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2111/Crockers_and_Tony_Alexander_Investor_Insight_November_2021.pdf

