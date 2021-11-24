Renewable Electricity Key To An Efficient Climate Transition

Press Release – ERANZ

“The Ministry for the Environment’s draft Emission Reductions Plan highlights the key role of electricity in reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions,” Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

“We support the 2050 emissions reduction targets, and our submission focuses is on how New Zealand can deliver the best transition for Kiwis. That means a transition that delivers on emissions reductions at the lowest possible cost and one that doesn’t leave any households or businesses behind.

“New Zealand has a highly performing electricity sector that is positioned to help other areas of New Zealand’s economy to decarbonise, particularly transport and industrial process heat. There is the opportunity for significant carbon savings in these areas with the right signals and policy support.

“Our electricity is the 10th cheapest in the developed world, which makes it easier to switch from carbon intensive activities to renewable power – so it isn’t just what’s best for the planet but what’s best for you and your back pocket.

“We want to work collaboratively with Government on agile and flexible regulatory frameworks and policy settings that accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy and deliver fair, equitable and inclusive outcomes,” Mr Burrows says

Key areas of focus for the Electricity Retailers’ Association in the submission are the formation of a nation energy strategy, issues around peak demand and dry year risk, a renewable electricity target, regulatory settings to enable smart grids and distributed energy, and Resource Management Act reform to accelerate renewable energy projects

“We place New Zealand electricity users at the heart of the transition. We want to ensure that we’re supporting all Kiwis through this transition and not entrenching existing inequalities or worsening hardship. Everyone needs access to secure and affordable electricity, especially as more activities become reliant on electricity,” Mr Burrows says.

