Finalists For The 2021 Broadband & Power NZ Compare Awards Revealed
The finalists for the 2021 NZ Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by gold sponsor Movinghub, recognise excellence and achievement in New Zealand’s broadband and energy sectors. Celebrating the outstanding service providers that deliver the very best products and services for Kiwis.
Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, “We believe that 2021, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband and energy sectors. As essential services both industries have been working hard to keep NZ connected during challenging times. These companies have come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first and we’re delighted to see so many great brands put their best foot forward and enter the Awards.”
Male continues, “We were thrilled by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!”
Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband, digital and energy service providers – from large national players like 2Degrees, Contact Energy, Sky Broadband, Slingshot, Powershop, Flick Electric and NOW Broadband to specialist providers like Farmside, Gravity Internet, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.
Winners of the NZ Compare Awards will be announced by MC Mike McRoberts at the gala awards event taking place in the stunning Hunua Rooms at Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Wednesday 16th February 2022. Tickets are available to purchase now.
THE FINALISTS FOR THE NZ COMPARE AWARDS 2021 ARE:
BROADBAND AWARDS
Best Wireless Service Provider – sponsored by Go Wireless NZ
Farmside
Gravity Internet
Wireless Nation
Best Digital Innovation – sponsored by UBS
Gravity Internet
Slingshot
Sky Broadband
Vodafone
Best Value Broadband Provider – sponsored by PriceMe.co.nz
2degrees
Contact Energy
Now Broadband
Flip
Sky Broadband
Best Rural Service Provider – sponsored by Kacific
Farmside
Gravity Internet
Lightwire
Woi Satellite Internet
Best Bundled Plan – sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre
Contact Energy
Orcon
Sky Broadband
Best Customer Support – Broadband – sponsored by Enable
2degrees
Contact Energy
Network for Learning
NOW Broadband
Slingshot
Voyager
Wireless Nation
Best Fibre Broadband Provider – sponsored by Northpower Fibre
NOW Broadband
Orcon
Sky Broadband
People’s Choice Award – Broadband – sponsored by Broadband Compare
Voted for by the PUBLIC – Online voting opens soon
Broadband Provider of the Year – sponsored by Chorus
Announced on the night from winners of all BROADBAND categories
POWER AWARDS
Best Mobile Application – sponsored by Nodd
Finalists to be announced shortly
Best Energy Innovation – sponsored by Excel Sales
Choice Energy
Flick Electric
Z Electric
Best Value Energy Provider – sponsored by ACN
Nova Energy
Powershop
Best Customer Loyalty or Reward Initiative – sponsored by Digital Simple
Finalists to be announced shortly
Best Customer Support – Power – sponsored by Vector Metering
Contact Energy
Electric Kiwi
Flick Electric
Nova Energy
People’s Choice Award – Power – sponsored by Power Compare
Voted for by the PUBLIC – Online voting opens soon
Power Provider of the Year – sponsored by realestate.co.nz
Announced on the night from winners of all POWER categories
SUPREME AWARDS
Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by TUANZ
Saba Samiei
Sophie Ricketts
Making a Difference – sponsored by Neighbourly
Orcon Group
Send A Sausage
Shoebox Christmas Manawatu
Spritely
Tara Christison – Tuatahi First Fibre
Supreme Champion – sponsored by NZ Compare
Announced on the night – the SUPREME WINNER is the BEST OF THE BEST
