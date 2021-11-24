CORN THINS® Minis – Popcorn In A Cracker!

Press Release – AMG Group

CORN THINS® Minis taste just like popcorn in a cracker. They are the next generation of great tasting, but healthy snacks. Like CORN THINS® crispbreads, CORN THINS® Minis are made ‘simply’ by popping grains of corn. However, these pressure-popped new snacks are lighter and crispier, packed into perfect bite-sized pieces, and bursting with popcorn flavour. They’re great just as they are – or with your favourite dip. The perfect snack for young and old!

Available in three delicious flavours – Original, Sour Cream & Chives, and Cheddar Cheese – CORN THINS® Minis are affordable at RRP $3.00 for each 80g share pack.

For more than 20 years CORN THINS® has been a popular brand with Kiwis, not because they are a healthy range of crispbreads, made by simply popping grains of corn, but because they taste great – like delicious popcorn squished into a crispbread. And who doesn’t like popcorn?

Not only are CORN THINS® MInis delicious, they have good health credentials too.

Gluten Free • No artificial colours or flavours

Non-GMO • 40-50% less fat than the best-selling corn chips

No added MSG • Health Star rating of 3.5 stars (Original has 4 stars

Wait there’s more…. CORN THINS® Minis come in soft recyclable plastic packaging.

Real Foods CORN THINS® Minis will be available from the biscuit aisle of all major supermarkets nationwide from mid-November 2021. www.cornthins.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url