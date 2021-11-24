Christchurch Brew Garden Takes Out People’s Choice At National Hospitality Awards

Press Release – Kaiser Brew Garden

Christchurch’s Kaiser Brew Garden is officially New Zealand’s favourite pub, taking out the People’s Choice Award at the national Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

Set atop the Riverside Market’s busy hall, Kaiser Brew Garden opened in November 2019 featuring a micro-brewery and all-weather outdoor garden bar.

Kaiser Brew Garden owner Campbell Parker says he and his team are over the moon at taking out the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by public vote. The Awards were presented last night in Wellington and live-streamed to venues around the country.

“We’re celebrating today! To be recognised as New Zealand’s best by our customers – the Kiwi public – is humbling. We set out to provide a new experience here in Christchurch – Bavarian-inspired hospitality with original brews, quality food and great views delivered with the exceptional service we thought Kiwis deserved. I think today we can say we’ve smashed that!” says Campbell.

Kaiser Brew Garden opened just four months before the nationwide lockdown.

“To say it’s been challenging is an understatement. Investing all you have in a new establishment only to be shut down four months later was soul destroying, but thanks to our incredible staff and the support of Cantabrians we’ve made it through.

“I’m just so proud of the Kaiser team who have embraced the Kaiser vision and culture and have delivered on that 100%, making Kaiser Brew Garden what it is today.”

Kaiser Brew Garden was also a finalist in three categories at the Hospitality Awards for Excellence – Best Brew Pub/Distillery, Best New / Redeveloped Business – Food & Beverage and Excellence in Development and Training.

Looking to the future, Campbell Parker urges Kiwis to continue to support their local hospitality industry.

“COVID has thrown the hospitality industry under the bus and my wholehearted thoughts go out to those establishments in Auckland still grappling with lockdowns. If we want New Zealand to have a bustling, exciting hospitality industry we need to give it some love. So please Kiwis, get vaccinated so we can all enjoy a Kiwi summer free from restrictions, which is what we need to bring our hospitality industry back to life,” says Campbell.

