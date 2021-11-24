Border Announcement Welcome, Still Lacking For Tourism

Press Release – BusinessNZ

ExportNZ welcomes the Governments announcement on when New Zealands border will begin to reopen, starting with the reinstatement of the trans-Tasman bubble in January 2022 and more widely for Kiwis from early February. But for tourism operators, …

ExportNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement on when New Zealand’s border will begin to reopen, starting with the reinstatement of the trans-Tasman bubble in January 2022 and more widely for Kiwis from early February. But for tourism operators, revised isolation measures mean they may miss out on business still.

ExportNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard is pleased the Government has “taken a step in the right direction”.

“We have been calling for dates to be announced so that businesses can plan their travel, so this will be welcomed by exporters.

“Today’s announcement will allow exporters to start reconnecting to their customers, get back out into the world and win more work.”

Catherine says while ditching MIQ is the right move, the requirement that all arrivals still spend seven days in self-isolation leaves the tourism sector with little to celebrate.

“We’re looking at welcoming international travellers back to NZ from 30 April. We need to focus on how our Covid-recovery efforts can support a high-value industry designed for short-stay, adventurous travellers.”

Catherine says New Zealand will have large Covid-related debts to pay back, “and supporting our business community to bring in foreign exchange earnings will make a significant difference”.

“We also look forward to welcoming international business people back into New Zealand as we have been missing some key technical skills that have been holding up projects and investments in new technology and equipment.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url