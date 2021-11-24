Press Release – Booking.com

Booking.com Is Offering Travellers Black Friday Deals With Discounts Starting At 30% For Places To Stay And Up To 20% On Rental Cars

As the festive holiday season draws near, Booking.com is making it easier for everyone to experience the world by offering a variety of Black Friday Deals. This is especially exciting news to the 1 in 10 (12%) of people globally who say discounts offered are one of the top priorities for planning a trip in the future.

Black Friday has become an increasingly popular “holiday” and Booking.com is pleased to offer travellers discounts starting at 30% off from participating accommodations across the globe, including MJ’s Cottage Arrowtown. For the first time ever, the 2021 Black Friday Deals will also include up to 20% off car rentals booked on Booking.com.

According to Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022 report, over half (64%) of travellers agree they would say yes to any travel opportunity if budget allows. As travellers continue to venture a bit further from home, almost half (44%) are more open to different types of holidays now than before the pandemic while 64% don’t mind where they go on vacation as long as it’s the type of trip they want, they’re just happy to be away from home.

To search for Black Friday Deals, visit Booking.com to be directed to the landing page of participating accommodations and rental cars, all of which will have a Black Friday badge, starting on November 18. Black Friday Deals will become bookable during the two-week shopping period of November 18 – December 1 for travel through June 30, 2022.

Black Friday accommodation discounts are available on selected properties and applied to the original price of a room before taxes, charges and additional fees. Book between 18 November 2021, 9:00 (UTC+2) and 1 December 2021, 9:00 (UTC+2) inclusive. Valid for stays with check-out dates until 30 June 2022 inclusive. Rental car discounts vary based on pickup date and location. Certain discounts are not available for the whole promotional period. The discounts apply to the cost of car rental only.

Travel Predictions 2022 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total 24,055 respondents across 31 countries and territories were polled (including 501 from New Zealand). Respondents completed an online survey in August 2021.

