Seeka Completes Orangewood Amalgamation

Press Release – Seeka

Te Puke, 23 November 2021 : Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] advises that the amalgamation with Orangewood Limited [Orangewood] has been successfully completed subject only to issue by the Companies Office of the Certificate of Amalgamation, following …

Te Puke, 23 November 2021: Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] advises that the amalgamation with Orangewood Limited [“Orangewood”] has been successfully completed subject only to issue by the Companies Office of the Certificate of Amalgamation, following which Orangewood will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Seeka and Orangewood shareholders will all become shareholders in Seeka.

All conditions of the $6.9m transaction have been satisfied.

Seeka will issue 639,302 new shares and pay $1,301,737 to Orangewood shareholders, and assume $2.15m of Orangewood debt.

Seeka now moves into an integration phase to align the business processes of Orangewood with Seeka and to set the combined Northland business for a successful 2022 harvest season.

Seeka thanks the advisers and due diligence teams on behalf of both companies on the successful completion of this transaction.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url