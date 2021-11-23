Business Scoop
Network

Seeka Completes Orangewood Amalgamation

November 23, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Seeka

Te Puke, 23 November 2021 : Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] advises that the amalgamation with Orangewood Limited [Orangewood] has been successfully completed subject only to issue by the Companies Office of the Certificate of Amalgamation, following …

Te Puke, 23 November 2021: Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] advises that the amalgamation with Orangewood Limited [“Orangewood”] has been successfully completed subject only to issue by the Companies Office of the Certificate of Amalgamation, following which Orangewood will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Seeka and Orangewood shareholders will all become shareholders in Seeka.

All conditions of the $6.9m transaction have been satisfied.

Seeka will issue 639,302 new shares and pay $1,301,737 to Orangewood shareholders, and assume $2.15m of Orangewood debt.

Seeka now moves into an integration phase to align the business processes of Orangewood with Seeka and to set the combined Northland business for a successful 2022 harvest season.

Seeka thanks the advisers and due diligence teams on behalf of both companies on the successful completion of this transaction.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro