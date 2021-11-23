Hairdressers This Week But 3 December Is A Cruel Twist For Hospitality

Press Release – Dairy and Business Owners Group

While there is finally a date, the Dairy and Business Owners Group takes issue that hospitality is being wrongly treated as a risk with hospitality businesses kicked way down the road to Friday 3 December. We celebrate that hairdressers and barbers …

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url