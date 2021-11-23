Former Retailer Launches Merchant Friendly NZ Verifier App

Press Release – Jobloads

Former Retailer and Founder of tech start-up Jobloads has developed a merchant friendly My Vaccine Pass Verifier App. Passloads enables operators to streamline record keeping, stay open, and take the stress off themselves and their people.

Jobloads CEO Candice Pardy says, “We were exploring pre-verification of My Vaccine Pass data for Jobloads workers after the Ministry of Health had published the Spec for the COVID-19 domestic vaccine pass and verifier to their Github account earlier this month. After spending over a decade of my career as a Retail Merchant, I was having some concerning discussions with other merchants worried about how they would stay open and not knowing the expectations on them and their teams under the Traffic Light System”.

The Jobloads team decided to make a merchant friendly solution. For a $30 monthly fee Passloads allows operators to monitor in real-time My Vaccine Pass check-ins from anywhere using the Admin App and receive immediate text alerts if an invalid pass is presented. Staff can setup Passloads at the front of the shop and monitor My Vaccine Pass verifications from behind the shop till, for example.

Jobloads CEO Candice Pardy says, “Trading through COVID-19 has been challenging for businesses so allocating head count to monitor the Official NZ Verifier App is not realistic for many merchants. Having the ability to operate with confidence and minimise stress on their teams will be key”.

Operators can get started in minutes online through the Passloads website and additional site locations can be added to cater for Larger Retail Chains for example. Staying on top of gathering limits and manual check ins for contact tracing is also simplified with Passloads.

Passloads is ready for operators to run pilot testing with their teams now by visiting https://www.passloads.co.nz and registering. The first 30 scans are Free, no credit card required, cancel anytime. Passloads is ideal for Hospitality, Retail, Places of Worship, Marae, Events, Tertiary Education, Gyms, and Close Contact Businesses.

