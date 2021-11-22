Summer Road Safety Focus Begins For Southern Police

Press Release – New Zealand Police

As the warmer weather settles in and the holiday season approaches, Southern District Police are ramping up road safety activities to keep everyone on our roads safe. Unfortunately, too many drivers are putting road-users at risk by driving …

