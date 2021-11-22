Share Market Advice App, Stockfox, Partners With Share Portfolio Tracking Platform Sharesight

Press Release – Stockfox

Recently launched share market investment advice app, Stockfox, is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with leading share portfolio tracker, Sharesight.

This will enable investors to monitor and track the performance (and tax implications) of the Stockfox tips they act on, and indeed all the other investments they hold in their portfolio, alongside the advice and analysis they’re receiving within the Stockfox app. This integration with Sharesight helps make Stockfox a one-stop-shop for share market advice, analysis and portfolio monitoring.

The application programming interface (API) has been developed so that users of both platforms can easily link their accounts, creating a seamless experience between the two services.

“Partnering with Sharesight is an exciting development for Stockfox. We all know that the number of people investing in the share market has increased exponentially recently, but not many of these investors have access to credible financial advice and the ability to accurately monitor their portfolios’ performance,” says Stockfox founder and lead analyst David McEwen.

“This is a great opportunity to give keen investors who diligently keep track of their investments reliable and professional advice. They will feel more confident with their investing decisions and ultimately make the most of their investing experience,” McEwen adds.

Stockfox delivers professionally researched analysis and recommendations to users on their mobile, desktop or tablet device to help them invest successfully in the share market. The service is designed to reduce the confusion and anxiety people often feel when trying to decide what shares to buy and when to sell.

With a growing number of investors wanting access to more actionable investment knowledge, the partnership between Stockfox and Sharesight comes at the perfect time.

“The integration of Sharesight and Stockfox represents a key expansion of the Sharesight ecosystem. It creates a holistic solution for self-directed investors, who will have access to all the information they need to make better investment decisions, whether it be stock analysis, performance data or tax reporting,” says Joe Salvati, Partnerships Director for Sharesight.

This new feature will elevate the investing experience for both Stockfox and Sharesight users by making advice and performance tracking features accessible to the everyday investor. It is the first of several strategic partnerships in Stockfox’s sights as the company turns to establish itself as the platform of choice in the share market advice space for retail investors.

