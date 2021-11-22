Business Scoop
Network

Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards

November 22, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Readers Digest

Covid has dramatically impacted the customer service industry and a just-released Readers Digest survey reveals those doing a sterling job of rising to the challenge. The latest Quality Service Award results are out, as determined by an annual Readers …

Covid has dramatically impacted the customer service industry and a just-released Reader’s Digest survey reveals those doing a sterling job of rising to the challenge.

The latest Quality Service Award results are out, as determined by an annual Reader’s Digest-commissioned survey. The results provide an indication of where to turn to for exemplary service in 2022.

Reader’s Digest APAC editor-in-chief Louise Waterson says many businesses have faced “extreme difficulty” on the customer service front given lockdowns and other Covid-related challenges.

“There have been so many frustrating obstacles to navigate as part of this new virus-wary business and economic landscape, involving more than concerns around loss of revenue. There’s been a dramatic shift from face-to-face interaction, for example, to online platforms with customer service teams assisting customers through phone calls, social media, online messaging, live chats, SMS and video. For some, this was more seamless than for others.

“Given all the challenges, being recognised as a quality service award winner is arguably more commendable than ever, especially as those providing the service are often dealing with customers feeling vulnerable in these trying times,” she says.

In determining which service providers were best, those surveyed were asked to judge them on the pillars of understanding, personalisation, simplicity, satisfaction and consistency.

Catalyst Consultancy & Research surveyed 2,400 Kiwis who were asked which companies, in 35 categories provided the highest levels of customer service over the past 12 months. The superstars acknowledged for doing an especially good job during trying times included some – such as Ryman Health Care (elderly care) and BestStart (child care) – still offering a face-to-face service.

Those organisations and businesses getting the big ticks from Kiwi consumers are as follows:

Category Winner Silver      
Bank of the Year ASB TSB      
Car Insurance AA Insurance State      
Car Rentals Jucy Avis      
Coffee Shops & Cafés Starbucks Muffin Break      
Cruise Operator Princess Cruises P&O Cruises      
DIY Home Improvement Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings      
Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home Improvement Stores) Carpet Court Harrisons Carpet
Funeral Insurance New Zealand Seniors Momentum Life
Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Palmers
Gas & Electricity Providers Electric Kiwi Powershop      
Health Insurance Southern Cross Health Society AA Health      
Hearing Services Bay Audiology Dilworth Hearing      
Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance State      
Home Design & Build Services Stonewood Homes Lockwood Homes      
Internet Service Providers 2degrees Contact Energy      
Kindergarten Centre Operators BestStart Bear Park      
Life Insurance AA Life Southern Cross Life Insurance      
Liquor Outlets Liquorland Super Liquor      
Loyalty Cards New World Clubcard Countdown One Card      
Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales Toyota Signature Class Honda Certified Used Cars      
Meal Plan Delivery Services HelloFresh Bargain Box      
Mobile Phone Service Providers 2degrees Skinny      
Optometrists Specsavers OPSM      
Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron      
Pet Insurance AA Pet Insurance Southern Cross Pet Insurance      
Pizza Franchises Domino’s Hell Pizza      
Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Professionals      
Retirement Villages Ryman Healthcare Bupa NZ      
Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice State      
Superannuation Generate ASB      
Supermarkets Countdown New World      
Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse      
Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance AA Travel Insurance      

Tyre Retailers

Used Vehicle Dealerships

Bridgestone

Enterprise Motor Group

Tony’s Tyre Service

2 Cheap Cars

      

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro