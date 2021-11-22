Fresh Summer Meals Are Now Easier Than Ever With The New Taylor Farms Branded Chopped Salad Kits

Press Release – GSF Fresh

22 November 2021: For a convenient meal solution that doesn’t compromise on taste, quality or freshness, Kiwis need not look any further than the new Taylor Farms branded Chopped Salad Kit with Chicken, now available in leading supermarkets across New Zealand. GSF Fresh!, the Produce Products division of leading global foodservice supplier Golden State Foods, proudly presents the first pre-packaged salad kit of its kind in New Zealand, containing 70g of freshly sealed, ready-to-eat chicken in two tasty flavours.

With Kiwis’ increasingly craving tasty, convenient, nutritious meals, the Avocado Ranch and Caesar Salad kits aim to take the hard work out of eating healthy. With beach picnics and warm evening entertaining on the horizon, these kits are the perfect full-meal solution for this summer.

The kits see delicious bright veggies and ready-to-eat chicken come together in these mouth-watering salads. Drizzle with the included dressing and combine with the selection of zesty, crunchy or spicy toppings to create a refreshing salad to share, or roll it up in a light wrap for the perfect on-the-go meal.

Supporting a variety of industry-leading brands, GSF Fresh! partners locally in New Zealand with Taylor Fresh Foods (Taylor Farms), which is one of the largest suppliers of produce. With seasonal vegetables carefully harvested at the peak of freshness, Taylor Farms Chopped Salad kits with Chicken are made with fresh produce sourced from local suppliers, so Kiwis know they are enjoying ingredients grown right here in New Zealand. Additionally, Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits only use New Zealand-raised, cage-free chicken, which is then freshly sealed using the highest standards of approved food safety practices.

“We’re proud to present this first-in-market product for our valued customers – a fresh, healthy and convenient meal solution, featuring high-quality produce from some of New Zealand’s top local suppliers,” says Campbell Cooper, Golden State Foods (GSF) Corporate Vice President and President of GSF’s International Business Group.

“With careful consideration, we’ve worked with local suppliers to create a healthy yet filling salad kit meal solution that brings the best in freshness, taste and nutrition to the table. What’s more is that they are ready just in time to be enjoyed over the summer season” adds Cooper.

To find the latest Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits with Chicken in two delicious varieties, Avocado Ranch with Chicken and Caesar Salad with Chicken, visit New World, Countdown, Pak’nSave, Fruit World, Freshchoice and Supervalue supermarkets nationwide.

