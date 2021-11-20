Legend Capital Leads Sailner 3D’s Pre-A Funding

Press Release – ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Recently, Zhuhai Sailner 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (“Sailner 3D”), a leading industrial-grade color 3D printing company with independent core technology in China, announced its completion of a …HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Recently, Zhuhai Sailner 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (“Sailner 3D”), a leading industrial-grade color 3D printing company with independent core technology in China, announced its completion of a pre-A round financing of over RMB100 million led by Legend Capital. The funds will be used for deepening existing business and expanding new business.

Junzhong Wu, General Manager of Sailner 3D, said that, the authorities concerned have successively issued policies to support and standardize the development of the additive manufacturing industry over the past few years, which created a positive atmosphere for the industry’s development. While Sailner 3D enjoys its rapid growth, it will firmly seize the opportunity to attract outstanding talents to empower its technical and service team. In the meantime, Sailner 3D will continue to carry out innovation in technology, product and service, so as to realize the innovative application of additive manufacturing technology.

Qihui Fan, the Managing Director of Legend Capital, expressed that, as one of the new technologies of intelligent manufacturing, additive manufacturing technology has great potential and will play an important role in the industry in the future. Armed with independent R&D core technologies, Sailner 3D owns competitive advantages in multiple application fields such as medical sector. In addition, Sailner 3D will further expand its application in smart healthcare, intelligent industrial manufacturing and high-end customization. Legend Capital will help Sailner 3D to develop its advantages and promote the application and industrialization of additive manufacturing.

Sailner 3D is a specialized enterprise focusing on the enhancement of additive manufacturing technology and industrialization. It also makes in-depth development of R&D, sales and service of industrial-grade additive manufacturing technology. By fixing the core pain points of traditional imaging technology in medical diagnosis of intractable diseases with its self-developed White Jet Process (WJP) technology, Sailner 3D has successfully opened the full-color multi-material 3D printing technology’s new chapter in medical applications.

Furthermore, Sailner 3D features its core technology application in industrial design, art design and professional education, becoming one of the companies capable of providing full-color, multi-material printing solution, and growing into a pioneer in the niche market.

After the financing, Sailner 3D will keep focusing its lens on the industrialization of additive manufacturing technology and deepening the application in medical sector, industrial sector, education and customization. Meanwhile, it will pay closer attention to the actual needs of the target application market to launch brand-new solution – Multi-jet Reaction (MJR), an efficient additive manufacturing technology. Moreover, WJP and MJR, its two core technologies, will be integrated with other technical resources to create more possibilities in additive manufacturing.

