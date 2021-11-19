Sky New Zealand Selects Irdeto As Security Partner

Press Release – Irdeto

Next generation of Android boxes will be protected by Irdeto’s Cloaked CA, the most advanced cardless system in the world, and award-winning Irdeto App Watch

AMSTERDAM, November 18, 2021 – Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announces the company has been selected by Sky New Zealand to become the security partner for their next generation of Android set-top boxes (STB), Sky Box. Sky is New Zealand’s leading provider of digital pay-TV services and entertainment. The collaboration expands Irdeto’s footprint further in the Asia Pacific region where the company is well established and the preferred security partner by many.

Irdeto’s Cloaked CA is the core security technology that will protect Sky’s content. Irdeto Cloaked CA is the most advanced and most widely deployed cardless conditional access system for broadcast and IPTV operators worldwide. It is recognized by all major Hollywood studios as an industry leading solution and has been repeatedly certified for premium content protection by independent industry auditors. Irdeto’s forensic watermarking solution, TraceMark, which is pre-integrated with CCA, will be deployed to further protect Sky’s broadcast content.

In addition, Sky has contracted Irdeto to operate their CA platform. Irdeto will deploy and operate a fully scalable CA cloud-based solution removing the burden of daily CA management and allowing Sky to concentrate on what they do best: delight their customers. Irdeto’s unique pay-TV operator heritage provides the company with deep know-how on broadcast and streaming operations and enables them to offer operators a broad suite of managed services solutions.

Sky is also implementing Irdeto App Watch for Android TV. Irdeto App Watch is the first solution of its kind giving operators the confidence to embrace Android TV’s open environment with confidence. This award-winning solution will ensure the integrity of the apps running on Sky’s Android TV STBs, keeping consumers safe while reaping the benefits the Android TV platform brings. It also gives oversight and targeted control of the apps on the Android TV STBs, allowing Sky to take steps to restrict problematic apps and plug-ins.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney says: “We are excited to be evolving our Sky Box to give customers an even better viewing experience and using innovative technology to meet their future needs as well as attracting new customers.”

“Feedback from our customers has been at the heart of the Sky Box development program from day one, and this new partnership with Irdeto will allow us to deliver on what matters most to customers for the new box.”

“Premium content services are in high demand in New Zealand, and in an increasingly competitive worldwide market, operators must not only meet premium content security criteria but also seek for smarter methods to run their businesses and deliver on what matters most to customers”, said Doug Lowther, Chief Executive Officer of Irdeto. “Sky New Zealand’s decision to partner with us demonstrates that the company is proactive in responding to market changes, and as a trusted security partner, we look forward to collaborating on many future deployments”, he added.

