Parrot Analytics Reveals Finalists For Fourth Annual Global TV Demand Awards

4th Annual Global TV Demand Awards from Parrot Analytics format and finalists revealed – Virtual Festival honoring Industry Revolutionaries to be held February 1-3, 2022

Finalists for most in-demand shows, platform, and talent of 2021 announced for 20 categories

Los Angeles (November 17, 2021) – Parrot Analytics, the global audience demand analytics firm, today announced the new format and finalists for the 4th annual Global TV Demand Awards, and accompanying Virtual Festival hosted over three days beginning February 1, 2022 through February 3, 2022. The winning TV shows will be revealed on January 25, 2022.

The second annual Virtual Festival will center around a theme of “Revolutionaries.” Talent, creators, and executives behind the world’s most in-demand content will join Parrot Analytics in conversation about pivotal career-defining decisions that helped create the content and strategies that have revolutionized the entertainment industry.

There are several changes to the Award program this year, including new TV categories, a category rewarding the most in-demand actor in a superhero TV series, and an award for the most exceptional streaming platform. Most significantly, only TV shows that aired new episodes in 2021 are eligible for all but one category this year.

“As entertainment evolves, so do we. We’re thrilled to announce the new eligibility and category changes that will elevate new stories and their fandoms for the Global TV Demand Awards in its fourth year. Our goal has always been to recognize the world’s most in-demand TV content and this year will be no different as we celebrate the exceptional entertainment of 2021,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “With the second annual Virtual Festival, we’re casting a spotlight on the revolutionary individuals who are reshaping the entertainment industry in real time. We hope you’ll join us for three days of on-demand insights and inspiration that will jump start your 2022 with a bang.”

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2021 – November 5, 2021. The winner’s announcement will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2021.

A preview of the Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will occur on Tuesday November 30th in a Parrot Analytics LIVE webinar titled “The New Class: Television That Revolutionized Entertainment in 2021.” Parrot Analytics’ senior strategy analyst Julia Alexander and Observer’s senior entertainment reporter Brandon Katz will go live as they provide an engaging and entertaining take on the 2021 Awards finalists.

The list of categories for the 2022 Global TV Demand Awards includes:

World’s Choice – Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021 Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Asian Export1 of 2021 Most In-Demand Book Adaptation2 of 2021 Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2021

6. Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2021

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2021 Most In-Demand European Export3 of 2021 Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Latin American Export4 of 2021 Most In-Demand Legacy Series5 of 2021 Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Revolutionary Series6 of 2021 Most In-Demand Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2021 Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2021 Most In-Demand Superhero Talent7 of 2021 Most In-Demand True Crime Series of 2021 Exceptional Streaming Platform8 of 2021

1,3,4. All Export categories reward the most in-demand live action series from their respective regions that released new episodes in 2021

2. Book Adaptation: excludes graphic novels

5. Legacy Series: Most in-demand series which ended over 20 years ago

6. Revolutionary Series: Most in-demand new series based on an original idea that released new episodes in 2021

7. Superhero Talent: Most in-demand actor from a superhero franchise

8. Exceptional Streaming Platform: OTT platform with the highest percentage of original series falling in the 50 most globally in-demand digital originals for the year

The top five finalists for each category of the 2022 Global TV Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, and are subject to change based on full year 2021 data. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2022.

World’s Choice – Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021

Attack on Titan

La Casa de Papel

Rick and Morty

The Walking Dead

WandaVision

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021

Attack On Titan

Jujutsu Kaisen

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Pokémon

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2021

The Family Man

The Kapil Sharma Show

Mirzapur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2021

The Expanse

The Handmaid’s Tale

New Amsterdam

The Witcher

You

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2021

Masha And The Bear

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

SpongeBob SquarePants

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cobra Kai

Saturday Night Live

Shameless

Ted Lasso

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2021

A Perfect Planet

Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)

Marvel Studios: Legends

Nova

Tiny World

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

La Casa de Papel

The Good Doctor

Lucifer

The Walking Dead

Most In-Demand European Export of 2021

A Discovery of Witches

La Casa de Papel

The Crown

Doctor Who

Sex Education

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2021

30 Monedas

American Horror Story

Clarice

Creepshow

The Stand

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2021

A Fazenda

Dark Desire

La Rosa De Guadalupe

¿Quién Mató A Sara?

Soy Luna

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2021

Band of Brothers

Dragon Ball Z

Mr. Bean

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Seinfeld

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2021

Impractical Jokers

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

MasterChef (AU)

Shark Tank

The Voice (US)

Most In-Demand Revolutionary Series of 2021

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Nevers

Only Murders in the Building

Squid Game

Most In-Demand Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2021

Doctor Who

The Expanse

The Handmaid’s Tale

Legacies

The Witcher

Most In-Demand Series Debut

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Shadow and Bone

Squid Game

WandaVision

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

Loki

Supergirl

WandaVision

Most In-Demand Superhero Talent of 2021

Chris Evans

John Cena

Sebastian Stan

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Holland

Most In-Demand True Crime Series of 2021

Allen v Farrow

Evil Lives Here

The Murder Tapes

Q: Into the Storm

Snapped

Exceptional Streaming Platform of 2021

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO Max

Paramount+

The Global TV Demand Awards are the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV awards event. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees. Instead, winners are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary methodology that measures how much a TV series or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1.5 billion new data points each day in over 100 languages across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, likes, shares) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).

For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individual producers and talent to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. Parrot Analytics has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, São Paulo, and Auckland. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

