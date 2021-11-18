HID Global’s Crescendo Cards Now Have Full Digital And Physical Contactless Capabilities

Press Release – HIDGlobal

HID Global has announced that its HID Crescendo® smart card family now supports HID® iCLASS® credential technology.

The cards enable users to seamlessly unlock doors, data and their computers via a single high-assurance authenticator that supports an organisation’s Zero Trust security strategy.

WHO: HID Global is the leader in seamless, converged physical and cyber workplace access. It has now extended the benefits of its HID Crescendo cards as an all-in-one solution for physical access and strong authentication to the digital workplace, on-site and remote.

WHAT: The Crescendo C2300 smart cards enable organisations to issue a corporate ID badge that functions as a universal credential, supporting FIDO, PKI and OATH, as well as providing options for Seos, Prox, MiFARE and now iCLASS® for physical access. Key elements within HID Global’s Identity and Access Management multi-factor authentication ecosystem for the workforce, Crescendo cards and USB keys can be managed with the HID WorkforceID™ cloud-based platform when printing badges, issuing PKI certificates and enabling Oath-based authentication to IT systems and networks.

WHY: Adding HID iCLASS 32K credential technology to the HID Crescendo C2300 cards extends user options for a full contactless access experience. A similar experience is also provided with HID Seos, HID Prox and MiFARE DESFire EV1 technologies on dual-interface C2300 cards. Contactless technology enables users to simply tap their cards to open a door, authenticate to Windows, VPNs and cloud applications, or encrypt and sign data.

About HID Crescendo Authenticators and the HID WorkforceID Digital Credential Manager

The HID Crescendo family includes smart cards and universal serial bus (USB) keys that can be used alone or managed by HID’s WorkforceID Digital Credential Manager service. The service supports a wide range of authenticators with the simplicity of centrally managed credentials and digital certificates. It combines a consistent access and authentication experience for users with a simplified administrator experience for deploying public key-based two-factor authentication.

Availability

The Crescendo C2300 smart cards with HID iCLASS credential technology are available now. Click here for information.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url