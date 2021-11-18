Digital Partnership Creating Pathways For Iwi

Press Release – Vodafone

Vodafone andTeRūnangaoNgāiTahucelebrate 1-year anniversary ofstrategicpartnership

Celebrating the first anniversary of their strategic partnership, Vodafone New Zealand andTeRūnangaoNgāiTahuare proud to have built strong foundations to foster digital employmentpathwaysfor the iwi,andwork together to improve social outcomesinMurihiku.

VodafoneNZCEO, Jason Paris is proud of the achievements of year one andhe’sexcited about theopportunitiesforNgāiTahu and Vodafone tocontinue working together, with digital equity and connectivity the focus for year two.

“We’re proud to partner with TeRūnangao NgāiTahuto foster employment pathways for iwi membersand it’s been awesome to see twoNgāiTahu interns become permanentVodafoneemployees. Working in the IT and marketing teams, Storm Waugh joined us as a test engineer and Caleb Stevenson as a Marketing Automation Specialist and Email Developer.”

AhaerengatoMurihikuMaraein August provided an opportunity for Vodafone and the Vodafone Foundation to build deeper relationships with rangatira fromWaihōpaiPapatipuRūnanga and TeRūnangaoNgāiTahu.The Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation has committed to spending $3 million over six years on activities to support disadvantaged rangatahi in MurihikuInvercargill via funding for community initiatives.

“To be welcomed onto the marae, share stories with kaumatua and rangatira and connect to thetakiwāwas an incredible privilege.It’sstrengthened our relationship withNgāiTahu and sets a solid foundation forfuture initiatives,” adds Jason.

“Digital equity will be one of the focus areas for the Vodafone Foundation inMurihikunext year and I’m looking forward to working with TeRūnangao NgāiTahu on their digital strategy and seeing how we can help increase digital connectivity for whānau and hapū in the takiwā.”

Thekey to a long-term successful partnershiplies in the creation of shared value,purposeand mutual support.

TeRūnangaoNgāiTahu, Group Head Strategic Relationships,RakihiaTausays, “TeRūnangao NgāiTahu is looking forward to strengtheningour partnership with Vodafone through meaningful collaboration andmutually beneficial projects.Our hopeisthat wecanrolemodel what good strategic partnerships between business and iwi can look likeand to work together to achievebetter outcomes forwhānau and hapū.”

