2021 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards Winners Announced
The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the 2021 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.
Despite the current restrictions preventing the 2021 Awards evening from proceeding as planned, over 250 registered attendees tuned in to watch the free-to-view awards video.
Now in its 9th year, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and companies who all share a common pursuit for excellence and exceptional dedication to the New Zealand insurance industry.
‘As an ANZIIF judge, I’ve been lucky enough to see the incredible ways our industry has supported customers and its people in 2020 – it truly is inspiring,’ said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO. This is why this year’s awards are so significant – each one of this year’s finalists truly embody the commitment that New Zealanders bring to their roles every day.’
‘Thank you to our diverse judging panel for dedicating their time to fairly review all submissions. and to our great partners and sponsors, who have helped make this year’s awards possible.
‘I’d like to thank all companies and individuals who took the time and effort to write an awards submission and I look forward to seeing you all in person next year.’
Among the awards for individual excellence, Stephen Cantwell (FMG) was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Faith Owens (Bridges Insurance) was announced Broking Professional of the Year.
Jimmy Higgins (Suncorp New Zealand), Sid Miller (EQC), Campbell Mitchell (Suncorp New Zealand) & Blair Williams (IAG NZ) were announced joint winners of Insurance Leader of the year for their leadership role in driving the Natural Disaster Response Model (NDRM) in New Zealand.
Doune Connett of AIA New Zealand was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.
2021 WINNERS
LARGE BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Insurance Advisernet New Zealand
UNDERWRITING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
- Delta Insurance Group
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- AA Insurance
LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Asteron Life
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
- Gallagher Bassett
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR
- McLarens
SERVICE PROVIDER TO THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY
- CoreLogic NZ
EXCELLENCE IN WORKPLACE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
- Suncorp New Zealand
INSURANCE LEARNING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
- AA Insurance
YOUNG INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
- Stephen Cantwell
BROKING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
- Faith Owens
INSURANCE LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Jimmy Higgins
- Sid Miller
- Campbell Mitchell
- Blair Williams
ANZIIF LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Doune Connett
