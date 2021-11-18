2021 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards Winners Announced

Press Release – ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the 2021 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards. Despite the current restrictions preventing the 2021 Awards evening from proceeding as planned, …

Despite the current restrictions preventing the 2021 Awards evening from proceeding as planned, over 250 registered attendees tuned in to watch the free-to-view awards video.

Now in its 9th year, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and companies who all share a common pursuit for excellence and exceptional dedication to the New Zealand insurance industry.

‘As an ANZIIF judge, I’ve been lucky enough to see the incredible ways our industry has supported customers and its people in 2020 – it truly is inspiring,’ said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO. This is why this year’s awards are so significant – each one of this year’s finalists truly embody the commitment that New Zealanders bring to their roles every day.’

‘Thank you to our diverse judging panel for dedicating their time to fairly review all submissions. and to our great partners and sponsors, who have helped make this year’s awards possible.

‘I’d like to thank all companies and individuals who took the time and effort to write an awards submission and I look forward to seeing you all in person next year.’

Among the awards for individual excellence, Stephen Cantwell (FMG) was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Faith Owens (Bridges Insurance) was announced Broking Professional of the Year.

Jimmy Higgins (Suncorp New Zealand), Sid Miller (EQC), Campbell Mitchell (Suncorp New Zealand) & Blair Williams (IAG NZ) were announced joint winners of Insurance Leader of the year for their leadership role in driving the Natural Disaster Response Model (NDRM) in New Zealand.

Doune Connett of AIA New Zealand was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.

2021 WINNERS

LARGE BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Insurance Advisernet New Zealand

UNDERWRITING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Delta Insurance Group

GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AA Insurance

LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Asteron Life

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

Gallagher Bassett

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR

McLarens

SERVICE PROVIDER TO THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY

CoreLogic NZ

EXCELLENCE IN WORKPLACE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Suncorp New Zealand

INSURANCE LEARNING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

AA Insurance

YOUNG INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Stephen Cantwell

BROKING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Faith Owens

INSURANCE LEADER OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Higgins

Sid Miller

Campbell Mitchell

Blair Williams

ANZIIF LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doune Connett

