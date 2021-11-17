Views Sought On Application To Introduce New Fungicide, Xivana

Press Release – Environmental Protection Authority

Public submissions are now open on an application to import a new fungicide, to control downy mildew in onions and late blight in tomatoes and potatoes.

Xivana contains the active ingredient fluoxapiprolin. Alongside the European Union, New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is the among first regulators worldwide to consider a release approval for this substance.

The applicant, Bayer New Zealand Ltd, wants to import Xivana as a concentrate to be applied using ground-based and aerial methods. Bayer says the fungicide would always be manufactured overseas and arrive in New Zealand as a finished, packaged product ready for sale. If approved, its use would be restricted to professional users in commercial settings.

Bayer describes its product as “a vital additional tool to assist in safeguarding and promoting the productivity of New Zealand horticulture”.

The EPA has reviewed the applicant’s material and produced a science memorandum, which interested parties can view on our website to help inform their submission. The memo outlines the environmental and human health risk assessment of Xivana, carried out by our staff.

This public consultation enables you to provide us with information, such as beneficial or adverse effects additional to those put forward by the applicant.

You have until 5.00 pm on 26 January 2022 to have a say.

