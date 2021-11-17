Large Northland Dairy Operation Offers Flexibility

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

An expansive dairy operation offering scale and flexibility across all dairy system types presents an opportune investment in Northland to either owner operators or farm investors.

The 357ha property on Frith Road, Mamaranui combines the best of the district’s soil types into a productive, accessible dairy unit that also enjoys the security of having 80ha of irrigation from the neighbouring Kaihu River.

The farm’s well-developed flats are based on productive silt soils while the rolling country consists of free draining Te Kopuru sandy loam, providing a good balance across the entire farm.

Bayleys country salesperson Todd Skudder says properties of this size are relatively rare to the Northland market, and he is anticipating strong interest in the sale by auction from well beyond the Northland region.

“The property has been run across a number of differing farm input systems, from low input through to a System five, and the range of production reflects this, ranging from 260,000kgMS through to 350,000kgMS at its most intensive level of operation.”

The farm’s top production was achieved using a split autumn-spring calving pattern and is currently running on a spring-only calving, commencing July 20.

The property presents as a farm with a generous area of protected Kaihikatea dominated bush over 20ha. The stand is regarded as one of the best in the Northland region and lends itself well to buyers who may be interested in expanding native and exotic plantings in the future.

The property’s flexibility across all farm input types is anchored around its 70 bail De Laval rotary dairy that ensures 800 cows can be milked in only 90 minutes.

With a 100mm milk line and integrated electronic pulsators the dairy’s productivity significantly lifts the farm’s productivity. Supporting structures around the dairy include a 600-cow rectangular yard and an adjoining fully consented feed pad capable of holding 400 cows.

The link between the dairy farm and the feed pad has been well designed, ensuring good cow flow between the two, and optimising the off-paddock feed opportunity.

Farm buildings complete the property’s well structured support buildings, including a seven bay implement shed and multiple sheds and storage structures throughout.

A key strength for the farm is its ample water supply, extending not only to irrigation but also reticulation.

Water lines are all 50mm, with 20-32mm supplying troughs to optimise delivery with supply from the Kaihu river to tanks at the farm dairy, then pumped through to header tanks for efficient gravity feed.

The irrigated supply to the 80ha of flat country is a rare and welcome boost to summer production, and delivered via a sprinkler system, with a further 65ha receiving effluent irrigation.

The effluent system features a weeping wall structure with three ponds and consent to discharge, with 100 days storage capacity.

Pasture allocation is simplified with 83 numbered paddocks on the property, and access via well-formed races based on locally sourced limestone gravel, helping minimise lameness and foot damage.

The farm has had regular cropping, and 100ha has been direct drilled with permanent rye-clover mix while 100ha of rolling country has had Italian rye grass direct drilled.

Supplements grown on the farm include 15ha of maize grown for silage and 15ha of turnips and 100 bales of grass silage.

Northland’s gentle winters mean all cows can be wintered on the farm, with all young stock off at weaning.

Staff and management on the farm are assured of good accommodation, including a four- bedroom manager’s property, and a second dwelling is also a four-bedroom property that includes a two-car garage.

Other housing includes a two-bedroom cottage and two self-contained single bedroom units located handy to the cow shed.

The farm is handily located, only 15km from Dargaville and its full range of service businesses, schools and amenities. Whangarei is only one hour away, and the district offers multiple recreational opportunities within short travelling distance, including renown Kai-iwi Lakes and the expansive west coast beaches.

Todd says interest in properties in Northland have been strong this season, buoyed by strong commodity prices in a region where land prices represent exceptional value for money compared to regions further south.

“The options are here for a new owner to take their pick on how they wish to run it, either intensively, and really leveraging off the feed pad and storage facilities for supplement, or going for a less intensive, grass-focused system.”

The Frith Road property is to be sold by auction on 15th December.

Click here for more information on the listing.

