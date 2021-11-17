Kiwi-owned Cloud Infrastructure Critical To National Prosperity Says Newly Appointed Catalyst Cloud CEO

Press Release – Catalyst Cloud

New Zealand’s leading, local, cloud computing provider, Catalyst Cloud, has announced the appointment of Doug Dixon as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dixon experienced Catalyst Cloud as a client some years ago and has been a supporter ever since. “I have learned first-hand how vital it is for New Zealand to have a locally owned cloud provider, and Catalyst Cloud has a massive role to play in New Zealand’s future stability and prosperity”, said Dixon.

While both Microsoft and Amazon are in the throes of building local data centres, Dixon is keen to point out that data residency is not data sovereignty. As American companies, they are still subject to the CLOUD Act. This can be used to force US headquartered companies to hand over data to the American government, against their wishes, no matter where it is held. Recognising the importance of keeping data onshore, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, Catalyst Cloud invested in three local data centre regions in early 2016.

With public cloud spend in NZ expected to grow year on year by more than 22%, Dixon sees this as both a huge opportunity but also a cause for concern. “We should all care that, as a country, we have outsourced our critical infrastructure to other countries, pouring billions of dollars into overseas cloud providers”, said Dixon. “While we welcome international investment in Aotearoa’s digital economy, it is vital that we have our own sovereign cloud computing infrastructure. New Zealand’s future will be defined not just by the digital economy, but by the digital government. It matters who we trust with our systems and data. Investing in Aotearoa’s own cloud is imperative for our national security, data privacy, data sovereignty, inclusion, resilience and economic prosperity”.

Dixon has held senior tech roles in government agencies, ACC and Kordia, and was most recently with ANZ as their Practice Lead, Services & Integration before accepting the role with Catalyst Cloud. Hailing from the UK, Dixon had 10 years at top London brands before making Aotearoa New Zealand home, moving with his young family 10 years ago.

“We are delighted Doug has accepted the position of CEO at an exciting time of growth for Catalyst Cloud”, said Gavin Thompson, Catalyst Cloud board chair. “We share the same vision for Aotearoa – to offer world class, locally owned and massively scalable cloud computing infrastructure and platform services, keeping data and revenues safely in New Zealand.”

