Government Announces Working Group As Tourism Businesses Close

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government’s focus should be on keeping tourism businesses open, not creating yet another working group, says National’s Tourism Spokesperson Todd McClay.

“The tourism and hospitality sector is operating at a fraction of its normal income. Rotorua and Queenstown have had one of their worst years on record with Auckland hospitality businesses experiencing 74 percent less income than this time last year.

“Stuart Nash’s announcement that the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan will focus on staffing issues and the environment shows that the Government is out of touch with the harm that’s being done to the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Closing one working group just before it completes its work to merely create a new one at a cost of $10m will be disappointing to an industry that’s been left to fend for itself.

“Tourism businesses are on their knees and need urgent support to survive, but the Minister is busy creating a working group to talk about tourism worker needs.

“There isn’t a problem Labour thinks it can’t solve by creating another working group.

“Enough talk Mr Nash – let’s see some action.”

