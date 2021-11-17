Clarity Around Border Welcomed But Still Uncertainty Around Business Reopening

Press Release – EMA

The EMA says while it is good to have clarity about the Auckland border reopening on December 15, it remains concerned about a firm reopening date for business.

Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley, says that while the EMA’s 7,600 business members understand the announcement on moving to the traffic light system will be made on November 29, they want assurance that they will be back in business from December 1.

“That’s the pattern we’ve seen so far with these announcements – that the day following is when it comes into play – but business needs clarity so we can plan for this. The worst outcome would be to have to wait an extra few days or even a week to reopen,” he says.

“Retail’s open now, but Auckland’s hospitality industry is on its knees and needs to plan for restocking, organising staff and getting prepared to open on December 1.

“At the moment it feels like we’re in the last kilometre of a marathon and someone forgot to mark the finish line so we don’t know where it ends.”

Mr O’Riley says it is good to see COVID Vaccine Certificates are now available, although we are still waiting for the frameworks for workplaces requiring CVCs. We also need those to make a quick transition to more fully reopening after the November 29 announcement, he says.

“Business understands the risks, they’ve showed how well they have managed them before, and they’re desperate to get back to it. I urge the Government to give them the hope and certainty they need around reopening.”

