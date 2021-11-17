ASA Releases New Financial Advertising Code

Press Release – Advertising Standards Authority

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has adopted a new Financial Advertising Code following a routine review.

The new Code replaces the Code for Financial Advertising and will be effective from 1 March 2022 for new financial advertising, and 1 June 2022 for all financial advertising.

ASA Chief Executive Hilary Souter said the new Code takes into account legislative changes affecting financial advertising.

“A key part of the updated Code is the definition of financial advertising, which is now clearer and in more detail for industry and consumers to understand,” she said.

The ASA Codes Committee, which is responsible for regularly updating the Codes, comprises public and industry representatives.

As part of the review, the Committee consulted with the public and a range of organisations and agencies, receiving and reviewing nine submissions on the existing Code and a further nine submissions on the new draft Code.

