Tatua Confirms Director Ross Townshend Has Stood Down From Board

Tatua Chairman Stephen Allen today confirmed that director, Ross Townshend, has stood down from the Tatua Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

“On Monday evening, it was brought to my attention that Mr Townshend had posted highly inappropriate messaging on social media in relation to a Minister of Parliament.

“Mr Townshend’s personal views and the way he chose to express them are incompatible with Tatua’s culture and values. Therefore, his actions left me with no other course of action than to accept his resignation on behalf of the Tatua Board of Directors,” said Allen.

Mr Allen also confirmed that he will be contacting the Minister’s office to provide an explanation and personal apology.

“Over the 25 years that I have been involved as a Director of Tatua including 18 years as Chairman, the company has had mutually respectful and warm relationships with Ministers and government officials of all parties. We also have incredibly good and long-standing relationships with our community, including local Iwi. An incident of such offensive disrespect is simply not who we are,” said Allen.

