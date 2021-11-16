Six Iconic NZ Businesses Are First In The World To Pilot New Physical Wellness Solution

Press Release – Fisher And Paykel

A revolutionary new physical wellness technology called June365™ has been developed by innovative Kiwi company Fisher & Paykel Technologies.

Set to pilot this week, NZ business giants Deloitte, Contact Energy, Farmers Mutual Group, Barfoot & Thompson, VTNZ and Fisher & Paykel are the first to jump on board and offer June365 as an employee benefit.

June365 includes a Smart Deck which packages up a room full of gym equipment into a compact portable device, as well as a motivating Digital Coach who monitors technique 20 times per second, giving real-time guidance and personalised workouts based on individual goals and progress.

CEO at Fisher & Paykel Technologies, Anthony Belsham says that the main driver for developing the technology was “to develop a solution that both improves people’s quality of life, and enables employers to get a real return on investment by improving productivity, engagement, and retention.

“Employee expectations have changed forever, and those employers that don’t completely rethink their approach are going to find themselves in real trouble.

“Dynamics like working from home, spending more sedentary time in front of our devices, and physically interacting with our colleagues less are all themes that will continue.”

Fisher and Paykel Technologies started trying to tackle these problems over two years ago, “we discovered that there are huge physical health benefits from resistance strength exercise, but there are also significant benefits to our productivity and mental sharpness.

“Traditionally resistance strength exercise has required complicated and expensive equipment, is easy to do incorrectly, and every individual needs to be motivated and engaged in a way that works for them. By using our heritage of innovation, technology, and scale from the appliance industry, we’ve managed to completely rethink how to solve these issues with June365.”

20 employees from each business will take part in the 12 week pilot, where they will be taken on a virtual adventure challenge from Cape Reinga to Queenstown.

Deloitte’s Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Gulliver says Deloitte jumped on board because they “want to provide people with tools which enable them to operate at their best.”

“We see June365 as one element of that toolkit.”

June365 is currently available for businesses in New Zealand and Australia, and will be available for individual customers in the future.

June365 Demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ml0kRdfVbnE&t=2s

