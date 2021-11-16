Feds Honours The Life And Work Of John Luxton

Press Release – Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers wishes to pass on its condolences to the family and friends of former Minister of Agriculture and dairy industry leader John Luxton who passed away today.

“We pay our respects to acknowledge and praise the work John did for New Zealand agriculture, especially the dairy sector,” Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard says.

John was a Member of Parliament from 1987 to 2002 and his political contribution was significant across numerous ministerial roles, including his time as Minister of Agriculture.

“The dairy sector would not be the same if it weren’t for John’s work towards forming DairyNZ and then chairing the organisation between 2008 and 2015

“He spear-headed the formation of several dairy companies, including Open Country Cheese and Kaimai Cheese company.”

He was also a director of Tatua Co-op Dairy Company.

John was always extremely approachable and immensely knowledgeable.

“It was humbling to have him praise me when introducing me to speak to his Rotary Club earlier this year, given that his list of accomplishments far exceeds anything I have done,” Andrew says.

