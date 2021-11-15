RBNZ Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

Press Release – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Banks Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal …

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ.

Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year. He will depart after the February 2022 Monetary Policy Statement.

“It has been a privilege working at the Reserve Bank, Te Pūtea Matua, and to serve on the Monetary Policy Committee. Thank you to all my colleagues for their support over the years,” Mr Ha said. “I’m confident in the future direction of the Reserve Bank- it remains in good hands.”

Governor Adrian Orr thanked Mr Ha for his dedication and commitment to the Bank.

“Yuong is a very capable leader, and has contributed a huge amount to the RBNZ’s monetary policy efforts.”

Mr Ha’s position on the Monetary Policy Committee will be filled in accordance with the requirements in the RBNZ Act, with the RBNZ Board (including the Governor) and Minister responsible for appointing a suitable candidate from within the RBNZ.

The current Monetary Policy Committee is made up of: RBNZ members: Governor Adrian Orr, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand (until January 2022), Christian Hawkesby (who becomes Deputy Governor in January 2022) and Yuong Ha, and External Members: Professor Caroline Saunders, Professor Bob Buckle and Peter Harris.

More information:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url