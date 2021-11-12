Worldline Joins The Xero App Store To Help SMEs Get Paid Faster With Online EFTPOS

Press Release – Worldline

AUCKLAND, 12 November 2021 – Worldline has today announced it has joined the Xero App Store providing a new integrated service that will allow small businesses to accept customer payments for Xero-generated invoices via Online EFTPOS.

Online EFTPOS was developed by Worldline (formerly Paymark NZ) to allow consumers to pay for products and services online using money directly from their bank account. Now, when Xero users generate and send an invoice to a customer, they can connect them to Online EFTPOS to accept payment this way.

“For Xero small businesses, in particular those in the construction sector, providing this new way for customers to pay their invoices will be like having an EFTPOS terminal for their business without needing any of the hardware,” says Will Miao, Head of Online Payments at Worldline.

The new integration will provide small businesses using Xero with a low-cost alternative to accepting credit card payments. Managing card fees is a common pain-point for small businesses that often don’t process a high enough volume of credit card transactions. With Online EFTPOS, customers don’t need to have a credit card or even remember their bank account number.

“Such a service helps a business improve cashflow by getting paid faster and in a more cost-effective way,” says Miao.

The Online EFTPOS integration is also a prime example of an effective ‘open banking’ solution, built with industry-developed and standards-led APIs.

Will Miao, Worldline says, “Hardworking small businesses are an important driving force to our economy, and we are excited to help Xero customers spend less time collecting payments, and more time doing what they love and growing their businesses. We are convinced that our new service will be a benefit to Xero customers.”

