Voting Opens For The 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car Of The Year

The AA and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) motoring platform DRIVEN have launched the search for Kiwi’s favourite car of 2021.

Voting for the 2021 AA DRIVEN Car of the Year is now underway and with it, the hugely popular People’s Choice.

As well as the satisfaction of voting for their favourite set of wheels, anyone taking part will be in with a chance to win $5,000 worth of Fuel or Charge (for EVs and PHEVs).

After a year in the boot, AA Motoring Services and DRIVEN decided it was time to get back together and jump-start the fiercely competitive AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year Awards.

From a team of five experienced judges representing both the AA and DRIVEN, the awards celebrate the best cars on sale in New Zealand and select finalists across a range of categories.

“DRIVEN’s team of motoring experts test and review hundreds of cars each year to help keep Kiwis in the motoring know,” said NZME’s Head of Automotive & DRIVEN Natasha Callister.

“Choosing a new vehicle is undoubtedly exciting and can also be a bit daunting, so our team is here to help Kiwi car buyers not only see what vehicles are available, but also help them decide which make and model best suits their needs. Car of the Year showcases the best of the best and we’re delighted to be returning in 2021,” said Callister.

According to General Manager – AA Motoring Services Jonathan Sergel, there’s much more to the Car of the Year Awards than just make and model bragging rights.

“While we are all looking forward to New Zealand motorists sharing their views, the Car of the Year Awards are also a fantastic way for distributors to get a deeper insight into just what New Zealanders are looking for in a vehicle,” said Sergel.

The New Zealand public can cast their vote by heading online to Car of the Year.

By entering, voters will be in the draw for a chance to win $5,000 of BP fuel vouchers or Electric charge all thanks to the teams at AA Smartfuel and ChargeNet.

“While the AA DRIVEN Car of the Year selection process is based on our judges’ selections, the People’s Choice is based on the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in NZ, up to the end of October 2021, and given the sales race was so close we’ve also added in an extra option,” said DRIVEN Editor Dean Evans.

In alphabetical order, the People’s Choice finalists are:

Ford Ranger Mazda CX-5 Mitsubishi ASX Mitsubishi Outlander Mitsubishi Triton Nissan Navara Suzuki Swift Tesla Model 3 Toyota Corolla Toyota Hilux Toyota Rav 4

Voting is open until 5:00 pm, Tuesday 30 November with winners announced in the December 11 issue of DRIVEN.

